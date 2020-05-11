Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

In a report issued on May 8, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 36.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.88, representing a -25.4% downside. In a report issued on May 6, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Nextier Oilfield Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $628 million and GAAP net loss of $71.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.81 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.