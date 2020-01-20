Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on McKesson (MCK)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on McKesson (MCK) on January 16 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.33, close to its 52-week high of $156.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Hold with an average price target of $154.20, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on McKesson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.62 billion and GAAP net loss of $730 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.21 billion and had a net profit of $469 million.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other.