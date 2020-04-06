Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on LATAM Airlines (LTM)

In a report issued on April 3, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on LATAM Airlines (LTM), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.27, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -44.4% and a 11.1% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LATAM Airlines with a $8.20 average price target.

Based on LATAM Airlines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion and net profit of $227 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.64 billion and had a net profit of $390 million.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. It operates through the Air Transportation and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.