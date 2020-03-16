Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

In a report issued on March 13, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.11, close to its 52-week low of $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as BP Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Shell Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KNOT Offshore Partners with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on KNOT Offshore Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the business of owning, operating, and acquiring shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.