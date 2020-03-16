Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

Christine Brown- March 15, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT

In a report issued on March 13, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.11, close to its 52-week low of $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as BP Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Shell Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KNOT Offshore Partners with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on KNOT Offshore Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the business of owning, operating, and acquiring shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts