Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Invesco (IVZ)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.75, close to its 52-week low of $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Invesco with a $14.50 average price target, which is a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.