Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Garrett Motion (GTX)

In a report released today, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion (GTX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Otis Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Garrett Motion is a Hold with an average price target of $6.83, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on July 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Garrett Motion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and net profit of $52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $835 million and had a net profit of $73 million.

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.