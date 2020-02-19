Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Ceva (CEVA)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Ceva (CEVA) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.87, close to its 52-week high of $34.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Partner Comms, Nice-Systems, and Amdocs.

Ceva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.67, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $34.97 and a one-year low of $21.69. Currently, Ceva has an average volume of 96.25K.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

