Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.87, close to its 52-week low of $14.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33, representing a 55.0% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.17 and a one-year low of $14.63. Currently, Centerpoint Energy has an average volume of 6.48M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CNP: