Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO), with a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.39, close to its 52-week low of $41.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Montreal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.35, a 54.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$98.00 price target.

Bank Of Montreal’s market cap is currently $27.75B and has a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

