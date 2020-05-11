Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $62.36 average price target, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$76.00 price target.

Based on Bank Of Montreal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion and net profit of $1.59 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.49 billion and had a net profit of $1.51 billion.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.