Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Baidu (BIDU)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Hold rating on Baidu (BIDU) yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Weibo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $159.95 average price target, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, BOCOM International Holdings Company also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $186.22 and a one-year low of $93.39. Currently, Baidu has an average volume of 3.79M.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products.