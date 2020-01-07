Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.43, close to its 52-week high of $25.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and Brighthouse Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AXA Equitable Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.20, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on AXA Equitable Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.48 billion and GAAP net loss of $384 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.14 billion and had a net profit of $1.94 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a financial services company. The company provides solutions for Americans to set & meet the retirement goals and protect & transfer the wealth across generations. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Group Retirement, and Protection Solutions.