Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Appian (APPN)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Appian (APPN) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.29, close to its 52-week low of $29.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Appian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.9 million.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service.