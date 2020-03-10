Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.09, close to its 52-week low of $19.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $32.46 average price target, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Ascendiant also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.60 and a one-year low of $19.98. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 3.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.