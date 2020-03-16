Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tencent Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.00, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tencent Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.91 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.06 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TCEHY: