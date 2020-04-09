Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on State Street (STT)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on State Street (STT) yesterday and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for State Street with a $68.00 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

State Street’s market cap is currently $20.75B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.