Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $41.75 average price target, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Smart Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $224K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGH in relation to earlier this year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies.