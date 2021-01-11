Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF)

Barclays analyst Mark McVicar maintained a Buy rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF) on January 8 and set a price target of £3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80, close to its 52-week high of $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, McVicar is ranked #4454 out of 7208 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Mail is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.65.

The company has a one-year high of $4.86 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Royal Mail has an average volume of 45.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The GLS segment operates a ground-based, parcel delivery network that covers Europe, Western US, and Canada. The company was founded on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.