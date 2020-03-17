Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Open Text (OTEX)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Open Text (OTEX) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.46, close to its 52-week low of $32.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Open Text has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.43.

The company has a one-year high of $47.85 and a one-year low of $32.08. Currently, Open Text has an average volume of 483.6K.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.