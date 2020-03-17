Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB (MDB), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.97, close to its 52-week low of $93.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.75, a 73.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $42.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.