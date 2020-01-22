Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Mimecast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.63, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.57 and a one-year low of $33.28. Currently, Mimecast has an average volume of 437.7K.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server.

