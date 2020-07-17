Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.18.

Based on Magellan Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $783 million and net profit of $288 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $629 million and had a net profit of $208 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MMP in relation to earlier this year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system. The Crude Oil segment comprises of crude oil pipelines, splitter and storage facilities which are used for contract storage. The Marine Storage segment includes marine terminals located along coastal waterways. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.