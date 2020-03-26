Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on KKR & Co (KKR)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on KKR & Co (KKR) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KKR & Co with a $34.40 average price target, which is a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

KKR & Co’s market cap is currently $20.36B and has a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.