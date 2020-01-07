Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) yesterday and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.23, close to its 52-week high of $141.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.55, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.29 billion and net profit of $9.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.57 billion and had a net profit of $7.03 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

