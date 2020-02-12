Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Hess (HES)

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Hess (HES), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.16, close to its 52-week low of $53.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 22.6% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hess is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.75, a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.11 and a one-year low of $53.58. Currently, Hess has an average volume of 2.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HES in relation to earlier this year.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.