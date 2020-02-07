Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $37.85, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twitter’s market cap is currently $29.82B and has a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.