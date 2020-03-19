Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

In a report released yesterday, Maurice Patrick from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Liberty Global A (LBTYA), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.48, close to its 52-week low of $15.24.

Patrick has an average return of 17.6% when recommending Liberty Global A.

According to TipRanks.com, Patrick is ranked #4526 out of 6147 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Liberty Global A with a $22.90 average price target, a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

Based on Liberty Global A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.1 million.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate.