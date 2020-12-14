Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT) on December 11 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $6.07 average price target.

Hersha Hospitality’s market cap is currently $365.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.