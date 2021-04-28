Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Chatham Lodging.

Hersha Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Based on Hersha Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.34 million and GAAP net loss of $38.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.