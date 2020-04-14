Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Barclays analyst Amit Goel maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.82.

Goel noted:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 5,00 auf 3,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Underweight” belassen. Die Corona-Krise bringe Risiken fur die Bilanzen von Banken mit sich, schrieb Analyst Amit Goel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu europaischen Investmentbanken. Die Deutsche Bank sei hier im Branchenvergleich am wenigsten gut aufgestellt. 2020 und 2021 durften hohe Verluste anfallen und erst 2022 die Gewinnschwelle erreicht werden./mis/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 22:56 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Goel has an average return of 14.4% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #688 out of 6408 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.87, a -14.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 8.61M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.