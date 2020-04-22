Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Consolidated Edison (ED)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison (ED), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Consolidated Edison with a $83.64 average price target, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Based on Consolidated Edison’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion and net profit of $365 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.22 billion and had a net profit of $413 million.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.