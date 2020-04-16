Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Agco (AGCO)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Agco (AGCO), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 28.1% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Agco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.31.

Based on Agco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion and GAAP net loss of $88.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.59 billion and had a net profit of $98.7 million.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. Its products include tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia Pacific and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by Robert J. Ratliff in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

