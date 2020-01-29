Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on 3M Company (MMM)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Sell rating on 3M Company (MMM) yesterday and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for 3M Company with a $173.00 average price target.

Based on 3M Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.11 billion and net profit of $969 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.95 billion and had a net profit of $1.35 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMM in relation to earlier this year.

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following five segments: Industrial, Safety & Graphics, Health Care, Electronics & Energy, and Consumer.