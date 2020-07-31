Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 67.7% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Dine Brands Global.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.42, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a net profit of $262 million.

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

