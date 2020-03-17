Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Workday (WDAY)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Workday (WDAY) yesterday and set a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.19, close to its 52-week low of $116.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.74, which is a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $226.83 and a one-year low of $116.14. Currently, Workday has an average volume of 2.01M.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.