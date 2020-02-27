Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Univar (UNVR)

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Univar (UNVR), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.10, close to its 52-week low of $17.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and Kronos Worldwide.

Univar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

The company has a one-year high of $24.77 and a one-year low of $17.78. Currently, Univar has an average volume of 1.18M.

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates thought the following businesses: Chemistry Distribution, Industries, Products, and Innovative Services. The Chemistry Distribution business is a global chemical and ingredient distributor, and value-added service provider.