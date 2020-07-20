Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on July 17 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.28, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.6% and a 27.7% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Occidental Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $18.55, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.05 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has an average volume of 39.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OXY in relation to earlier this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

