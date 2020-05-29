Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Tillett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Altus Midstream Company, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Noble Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $869.4M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The Gathering Systems segment involves in gathering crude oil, natural gas, and produced water. The Fresh Water Delivery segment provide services for both treated produced water and raw fresh water that has been withdrawn from a river or ground water. The Investments in Midstream Entities segment include investments in the Joint Venture and White Cliffs Interest as well as all general partnership activities. The Corporate segment includes all general Partnership activity and expenses. The company was founded on December 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.