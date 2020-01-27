Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS), with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.62, close to its 52-week high of $104.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leidos Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.57.

The company has a one-year high of $104.36 and a one-year low of $56.62. Currently, Leidos Holdings has an average volume of 870.7K.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defensive Solutions, Civil, and Health.