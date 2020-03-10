Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) yesterday and set a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.20, equals to its 52-week low of $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Laurentian Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $28.59, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Laurentian Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products.