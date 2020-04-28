Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on FirstCash (FCFS)

Barclays analyst Gilberto Garcia maintained a Hold rating on FirstCash (FCFS) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.15.

Garcia has an average return of 20.2% when recommending FirstCash.

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia is ranked #5619 out of 6517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FirstCash is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a one-year high of $106.81 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, FirstCash has an average volume of 360.8K.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. The company was founded in July 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.