Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equitrans Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.71, an 82.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Equitrans Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $426 million and GAAP net loss of $269 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $385 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETRN in relation to earlier this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segments includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system. The Water segment consists of EQM’s water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities and measurement facilities. Equitrans Midstream was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.