Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on EQT Midstream (EQM)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on EQT Midstream (EQM) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

EQT Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

Based on EQT Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $128 million.

EQM Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

