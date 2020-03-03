Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s market cap is currently $10.95B and has a P/E ratio of 42.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments.