Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Barclays analyst David Joyce maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) on January 11 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Joyce is ranked #3013 out of 7210 analysts.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.53, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average volume of 1.98M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.