Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report released today, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67, representing a 62.6% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Centerpoint Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion and net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.04 billion and had a net profit of $120 million.

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in seven states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.

