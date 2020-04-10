Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.0% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.56, an 84.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

Capri Holdings’ market cap is currently $2B and has a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.59.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. The Versace segment sells Versace luxury ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and home furnishings through directly operated Versace boutiques. The Jimmy Choo segment sells Jimmy Choo luxury goods to end clients through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores. The Michael Kors segment sells Michael Kors products through four primary Michael Kors retail store formats: Collection, Lifestyle, outlet stores and e-commerce. The company was founded by Michael David Kors on December 13, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

