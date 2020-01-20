Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on AmerisourceBergen (ABC) on January 16 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.06, close to its 52-week high of $94.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and Molina Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AmerisourceBergen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.25, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

AmerisourceBergen’s market cap is currently $18.75B and has a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Gina Clark, the EVP of ABC sold 10,917 shares for a total of $968,338.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments.