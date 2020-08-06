Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Wendy’s (WEN)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.39, close to its 52-week high of $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Dine Brands Global.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.42, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Wendy’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $405 million and net profit of $14.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $31.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEN in relation to earlier this year.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.