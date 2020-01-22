Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ping Identity Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $595K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.07 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device.